Reckon Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

Get Reckon alerts:

Reckon Company Profile

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal segments. The Business Group segment develops, distributes, and supports business accounting and personal financial software, as well as related products and services under the Reckon Accounts and Reckon One names; and Reckon Cloud point of sale solution.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.