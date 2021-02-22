Reckon Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.
Reckon Company Profile
