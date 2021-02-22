Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.00 ($40.00).

EPA RNO opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

