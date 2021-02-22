Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/11/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

1/5/2021 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Taylor Morrison Home Co alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.