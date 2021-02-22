Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Financial Review

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Retail Value pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

67.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.40 $46.75 million $2.46 6.88 Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 11.15 $787.55 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retail Value and Hang Lung Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Retail Value on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

