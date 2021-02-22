Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,239.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

