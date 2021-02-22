Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Insider Sells £56,000 in Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Diggle sold 400,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

On Monday, December 14th, Martin Diggle bought 750,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Shares of SCLP stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Scancell Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £199.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

