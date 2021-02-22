Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

