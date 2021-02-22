Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.