SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $169.48 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $169.48 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00744156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00041380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00017844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.54 or 0.04430449 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,976,797 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

