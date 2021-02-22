Small Love Potion Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $3.24 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.75 or 0.00456089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00066389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00088019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.00416685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

