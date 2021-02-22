Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $122.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $507.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $535.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $541.90 million, with estimates ranging from $493.96 million to $587.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

