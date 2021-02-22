State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

