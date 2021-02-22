State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,456 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $36,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

