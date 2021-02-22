STERIS plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of STE stock opened at $178.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

