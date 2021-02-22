Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.31.

SPB stock opened at C$13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.28. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.62%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

