T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $62,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

