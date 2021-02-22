TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$70.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

TRP opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

