TD Securities Cuts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.18 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$10.73 and a 1 year high of C$20.98. The stock has a market cap of C$592.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,504,940. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $107,427 over the last 90 days.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.