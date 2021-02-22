Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $150.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. Temenos has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit