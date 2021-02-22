Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $150.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. Temenos has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

