Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of TXRH opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

