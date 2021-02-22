The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

SGPYY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.94.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

