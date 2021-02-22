Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TRI opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

