Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TITN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

