TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.27.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.