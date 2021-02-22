Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $95.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

