Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $72,343,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,089,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

MCK opened at $177.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

