Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

HLT stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

