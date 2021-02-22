Univar Solutions (UNVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

