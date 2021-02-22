Univar Solutions (UNVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

