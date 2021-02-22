Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,745 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Veritex worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $128,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,093 shares of company stock worth $996,580. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

