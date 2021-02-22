Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Victrex stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

