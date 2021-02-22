Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of VC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Visteon by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 578.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Visteon by 102,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

