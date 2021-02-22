Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.21 ($24.96).

ETR ARL opened at €19.20 ($22.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.47. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €30.66 ($36.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

