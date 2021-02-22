Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 9,065 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter.

GBT stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

