Wrapmanager Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJR. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJR opened at $25.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.