Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $331,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

