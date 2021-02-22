Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.