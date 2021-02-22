Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

