Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $20,800,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

