Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post $5.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.47 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.
MediWound stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.63.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
