Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post $5.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.47 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

