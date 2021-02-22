Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $157.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $157.90 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $147.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

