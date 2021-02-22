Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Sell

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NREF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

