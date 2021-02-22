Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PDM opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.