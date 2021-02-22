Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.86 ($106.90).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €97.36 ($114.54) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €96.77 and a 200 day moving average of €83.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

