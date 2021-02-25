$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Wipro by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

