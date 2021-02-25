-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 265,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,593,340. The company has a market cap of $851.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.