$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gabelli raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. 957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

