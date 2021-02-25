$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 2,919,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.