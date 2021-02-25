2,603 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ServiceNow by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 167,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,970,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,883. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.