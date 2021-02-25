52,926 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Atmos Energy accounts for 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

