95,365 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,365 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,837. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

